A farm worker died on Friday after being injured during a raid by US immigration agents on a legal cannabis farm in California that resulted in arrests of 200 undocumented migrants and clashes with protestors.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, condemned attacks by the demonstrators on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and other members of law enforcement and said "these slimeballs" should be arrested.

Trump's remarks on X came a day after a chaotic raid on a cannabis plantation in Ventura County some 56 miles (90 kilometers) from Los Angeles that left one farm worker critically injured.

The United Farm Workers said in a post on X on Friday that the worker had "died of injuries they sustained as a result of yesterday's immigration enforcement action."

The union did not identify the worker, who reportedly suffered a 30-foot (10-meter) fall during Thursday's raid.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said 200 undocumented migrants were arrested during raids on marijuana grow sites in Carpinteria and Camarillo on Thursday and 10 children were rescued "from potential exploitation, forced labor, and human trafficking."

Glass House Brands, which owns the farms, said in a statement that it has "never knowingly violated applicable hiring practices and does not and has never employed minors."

The company said it was providing legal representation to detained workers.

DHS said more than 500 "rioters" had attempted to disrupt the operation and four US citizens are facing charges for assaulting or resisting officers.

Tear gas was used against the protestors, some of whom were seen in television footage throwing projectiles at law enforcement vehicles.

The department said immigration agency vehicles were damaged and a $50,000 reward was being offered for the arrest of an individual who allegedly fired a gun at law enforcement officers.

In his post on X, Trump said he had watched footage of "thugs" throwing rocks and bricks at ICE vehicles, causing "tremendous damage."

Trump said law enforcement officers who are "on the receiving end of thrown rocks, bricks, or any other form of assault, (are authorized) to stop their car, and arrest these SLIMEBALLS, using whatever means is necessary to do so."

"I am giving Total Authorization for ICE to protect itself, just like they protect the Public," he said.

Trump, who campaigned on a pledge to deport millions of migrants, has been involved in a showdown over immigration enforcement with Democratic-ruled California for weeks.

The Republican president sent thousands of National Guard troops to Los Angeles last month to quell protests against roundups of undocumented migrants by federal agents.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has said the troops were not necessary to address the mostly peaceful protests, but his legal efforts to have them removed have failed so far.

The cannabis farm in Camarillo was calm during a visit by an AFP reporter on Friday as workers waited in line to collect their belongings and paychecks.

"We've been here since six this morning asking questions but they're not giving us any information," said Saul Munoz, a 43-year-old Colombian whose son was detained on Thursday.

"I just want to know how he's doing," Munoz said. "Bring him back to me and if it's time for us to leave, we'll leave.

"The truth is the American dream is no longer really the American dream."