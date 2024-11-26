John Alfred Tinniswood, the world's oldest man, died on Monday at the age of 112 surrounded in his final days by "music and love," his family said.

Tinniswood, who claimed the title in April 2024 when 114-year-old Juan Vincente Perez from Venezuela passed away, died at a care home in Southport, England, where he had lived.

"His last day was surrounded by music and love," Tinniswood's family said in a statement to Guinness World Records.

His family said, "John had many fine qualities. He was intelligent, decisive, brave, calm in any crisis, talented at math and a great conversationalist."

"John moved to the Hollies Rest Home just before his 100th birthday and his kindness and enthusiasm for life were an inspiration to the care home staff and his fellow residents," his family said.

Tinniswood was born Aug. 26, 1912, in Liverpool, where he grew up and met his wife, Blodwen.

She passed away in 1986 after 44 years of marriage.

Tinniswood served with the Royal Army Pay Corps in World War II and went on to work at Shell and BP before retiring in 1972.

He credited his longevity to "pure luck."

"You either live long or you live short, and you can't do much about it," he said, Guinness World Records reported.

Tinniswood, who relished fish and chips, said he didn't follow any particular diet, adding that he ate "what they give me."

But he advised moderation to stay healthy.

"If you drink too much or you eat too much or you walk too much; if you do too much of anything, you're going to suffer eventually," he said.

Tinniswood is survived by his daughter, Susan; four grandchildren, Annouchka, Marisa, Toby and Rupert; and three great-grandchildren, Tabitha, Callum and Nieve, according to Guinness World Records.