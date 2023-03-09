KEY POINTS WWE is seeking to legalize betting on its high profile matches

Executives proposed that scripted results of matches be locked in months in advance

Wrestlers would only know about the outcome of matches shortly before the fights

WWE is in talks with state gambling regulators in Colorado and Michigan to legalize betting on high-profile matches, according to a report.

Company executives have proposed that scripted results of matches be locked in months ahead of time, CNBC reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named as the discussions are private.

This should, in theory, result in wrestlers only knowing about the outcome of matches shortly before the fights.

WWE is currently working with the accounting firm Ernst & Young, abbreviated as EY, to secure scripted match results in hopes that it will convince regulators that there is no chance of results being leaked to the public, according to the people familiar with the matter.

WWE, EY and gambling regulators in Michigan and Colorado did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Reuters reported.

EY has worked with award shows such as the Oscars, for which betting is already legal and available through sports betting applications such as DraftKings and FanDuel in some states.

WWE has an ongoing partnership with DraftKings that started in 2021, but gambling laws in the United States prevent users from traditionally betting on WWE events, according to a report by Wrestling Inc.

DraftKings instead offers free-to-play betting pools that would give winners a portion of a pre-determined among of money.

Should WWE succeed in its bid to legalize gambling on its matches, it would alter how matches are produced and how storylines are created, per CNBC.

This change could also increase the company's appeal to a new set of fans and open the door for legalized betting on other, guarded secret scripted events, according to the outlet.

WWE, which announced that it was launching a review to explore "strategic alternatives" to maximize shareholder value in January, is determined to expand its revenue streams and enter other markets, NESN reported.

It hosted a show in Puerto Rico in May last year, and it has multiple shows in Saudi Arabia.

The company is set to meet with potential buyers next month in preparation for the first-round of bids.

WWE majority owner and executive chairman Vince McMahon, who stepped down from his roles as chief executive officer and president following multiple sexual misconduct and sexual assault allegations, wants $9 billion for the company, Bloomberg reported last month.