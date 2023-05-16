KEY POINTS Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton have been missing from WWE programming

WWE is steadily building up toward its next pay-per-view of Night of Champions set for May 27, and with the stars for the event being booked into its current storylines, two notable names of the company have not been seen in quite some time.

Below are updates regarding the current statuses of Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton.

Bray Wyatt

When Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE in October 2022 at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, hope was high that his second go-around with the promotion would be a lot more fun for both the performer and the fans due to his fantasy-filled characters.

Since defeating LA Knight in the Pitch Black match at the 2023 Royal Rumble this past January, Wyatt has not appeared on WWE's weekly programming, which has caused some worry among the fans that he may have been released once again under their noses.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Wyatt is currently off the pro wrestling giant's internal roster due to health issues that have plagued the perennial fan-favorite.

What that essentially means is that Wyatt is still contracted under WWE, but he is not scheduled to partake in any storyline any time soon–which is surely a relief for many of the fans wondering about where he has been all this time.

Wyatt has proven to be one of the biggest attractions WWE has on its roster in recent memory, and the organization will surely be hyping up his return to action once his medical hiatus comes to an end.

Randy Orton

The most curious thing about Randy Orton's current situation is that he has not been seen since May 20 of last year when he and Riddle dropped the Raw Tag Team Championships to The Usos, which allowed them to unify the titles and carry them into WrestleMania 39.

It was later confirmed that Orton had suffered an injury to his back and that it was the reason for his absence from the squared circle.

Fans continue to wonder whether Orton would ever return due to it being almost a year since he last performed, but his father, Hall of Famer "Cowboy" Bob Orton Jr., went on record about his son's physical well-being.

"He's training, so we'll see what happens. I don't know. If he feels like he's ready to go back, I think he might, but then again, he's pretty well taken care of. I don't think he needs to [wrestle anymore]. And I think the doctors have told him not to. But Randy will do what Randy wants to do," Orton told Sportskeeda's Bill Apter.

The update is not what many fans would have been hoping for and with how committed Orton really is to the industry, it would not be a surprise to see him defy doctor's orders and leave on his own terms.