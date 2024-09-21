Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and hopes to also huddle with Donald Trump when he arrives in the United States in days to present his "victory plan" on how to end the nearly two-year war with Russia, Bloomberg reported.

The Ukrainian leader will also pitch his proposal when he attends sessions of the United Nations Security Council and the General Assembly, Reuters reported.

He plans to meet Biden and Harris in separate meetings on Thursday, along with a sit down with Trump.

"We will most likely have a meeting, I think, on Sept. 26-27," Zelensky told reporters on Friday evening, without providing more details, Reuters reported.

He said his "victory plan" lays out a diplomatic roadmap on how Ukraine can force Russia to end the war sometime between October and December, but emphasized that it requires full support from allies.

"Those are specific actions that depend exclusively on partners," he said. "So no one would tell me that it depends on the Russian side."

During his meetings with Biden and Harris, Zelensky is expected to try to convince them to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike deeper into Russian territory. U.S. officials, however, are concerned their use could dramatically expand the war and question how the weapons tie into a broader strategy.

"I'm looking forward to hosting my friend President Zelensky of Ukraine next week at the White House," Biden said in a posting on X.

"During his visit, I'll reaffirm America's commitment to supporting Ukraine as it defends its freedom and independence," he said.

While Harris's views on Ukraine reflect Biden's, Trump has said he wants the war to end, but has been vague on whether he wants Ukraine to emerge victorious. After Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin's strategy "genius."

Trump, who has boasted that he would negotiate a peace deal immediately if elected president in November, was asked about Ukraine during the presidential debate with Harris.

"I want the war to stop," he said. "I want to save lives."

Asked whether he believed if it's in America's "best interest for Ukraine to win this war?," he replied: "I think it's in the U.S. best interest to get this war finished and just get it done."