Ukraine has captured two North Korean soldiers in the Kursk border region of Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday.

"Two soldiers, though wounded, survived and were transported to Kyiv, where they are now communicating with the Security Service of Ukraine," Zelensky said in the posting, linking to photos of who he claims are the bandaged soldiers.

This is the first time Ukraine has claimed to have captured North Korean soldiers who have remained alive long enough to question. Ukraine previously claimed to have captured North Korean soldiers, but said they died shortly after they were detained.

The Ukrainian leader said it was not an "easy task."

"Russian forces and other North Korean military personnel usually execute their wounded to erase any evidence of North Korea's involvement in the war against Ukraine," he said.

The United States confirmed the presence of North Korea troops in Russia's war with Ukraine in October.

Zelensky said the soldiers are receiving medical care in accordance with laws governing prisoners of war.

He also said he has instructed the Security Service of Ukraine to give reporters access to the prisoners.

"The world needs to know the truth about what is happening," Zelensky said.

