Susan Daimler, the president of Zillow, announced her resignation in a candid LinkedIn post on Friday.

Daimler led enhanced markets, home loans, new construction, contact center operations and communications at the tech real estate marketplace that provides information and services for buying, selling, renting, and financing homes. She also managed StreetEasy, a real estate website that was acquired by Zillow in 2013.

Zillow announced Daimler's departure on November 14, which also included the resignation of her husband, Matt Daimler, a senior vice president of product, reported Real Estate News.

Daimler shared her resignation in a LinkedIn post:

"When you're barreling down the track at 100+ MPH and you love your crew and the ride has just the right mix of turns, dips, comfort and exhilaration, it's nearly impossible to get off," she wrote. "But after twelve years at Zillow the time is right to make the leap and embrace new adventures."

She added: "When Zillow acquired our company twelve years ago, not even my wildest imagination could have foreseen what was ahead for Z and my career. I am so proud of the unbelievable growth, learnings, the amazingly smart and fun people, and the bruises we accumulated along the way. What a ride indeed."

Zillow bought Susan's startup, Buyfolio, in 2012.

Zillow did not say if Susan's role has been filled or if the the company will hire someone from within to fill her vacancy.

