$9 million Richmond, Virginia mansion
A mansion in Richmond, Va. broke sales records at $9 million. CVRMLS

A sprawling mansion located in Richmond Virginia's West End is selling for a staggering $9 million.

Perched at 5407 Cary Street Road, this beautiful architectural 12,594 square-foot masterpiece features seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

It is a historic family home, designed and built by famed architect Duncan Lee in 1916 as a weekend getaway. It's situated on over two acres of land.

The home was originally listed for $9.5 million and went under contract two weeks later, according to Richmond BizSense.

The mystery buyer was listed as 5407 Cary LLC, an entity based in Roanoke.

The classic home has shattered recent real estate highs, eclipsing 2023's top sale—the $8.75 million Sharp family estate.

The kitchen is shown. CVRMLS

According to a Zillow listing, the first level features generous original formal rooms, a Garden Room with the original bar and fountain, and a library.

The chef's kitchen connects the kitchen, family room, gaming and outdoor spaces.

The dining room boasts two chandeliers. CVRMLS

The second level features six ensuite bedrooms with walk-in closets, a laundry room with a center marble-topped island, and a bunk room.

The lower level features a media/game room, full bar, custom cabinetry, exercise room and a private ensuite bedroom, that is "perfect" for an au pair.

The expansive grounds of the 2 acre lot are shown. CVRMLS

The home has a geothermal system, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, bright windows, marble finishes, a conditioned attic, two Rinnai water heaters, heated bathroom floors and a built-in elevator shaft that spans all three floors.

The master en-suite features a sitting room, deep soaker tub, dressing room and storage closet.

