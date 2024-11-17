Zillow promoted Jun Choo as its new chief operating officer to lead operations and business strategy,

The position was left vacant by Jeremy Wacksman, who became the chief executive officer in August.

Wacksman approved of Zillow's decision to promote Choo, reported Real Estate News.

"Jun has long been an instrumental leader in our company, consistently creating and scaling innovative solutions across our business," Wacksman said to the news outlet. "He has been a key driver of our numerous technology investments to digitize the industry

"Under his leadership, we will expand the integrated transaction experience to more customers — agents, movers, and industry professionals — and offer them a better way to transact in real estate."

Prior to his new role, Choo worked as the senior vice president of real estate software. He oversaw many components of Zillow products including Aryeo, Zillow Premier Agent sales, dotloop, ShowingTime, and Zillow Showcase.

Choo's promotion is part of a restructuring, after Zillow's president Susan Daimler stepped down after 12 years this month. Christopher Roberts, who joined the team in 2006, will take over leadership of product organization.