Zillow Names New COO
The position was left vacant by Jeremy Wacksman, who became the CEO
Zillow promoted Jun Choo as its new chief operating officer to lead operations and business strategy,
The position was left vacant by Jeremy Wacksman, who became the chief executive officer in August.
Wacksman approved of Zillow's decision to promote Choo, reported Real Estate News.
"Jun has long been an instrumental leader in our company, consistently creating and scaling innovative solutions across our business," Wacksman said to the news outlet. "He has been a key driver of our numerous technology investments to digitize the industry
"Under his leadership, we will expand the integrated transaction experience to more customers — agents, movers, and industry professionals — and offer them a better way to transact in real estate."
Prior to his new role, Choo worked as the senior vice president of real estate software. He oversaw many components of Zillow products including Aryeo, Zillow Premier Agent sales, dotloop, ShowingTime, and Zillow Showcase.
Choo's promotion is part of a restructuring, after Zillow's president Susan Daimler stepped down after 12 years this month. Christopher Roberts, who joined the team in 2006, will take over leadership of product organization.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Biden In Historic Amazon Trip As Trump Return Sparks Climate Fears
-
Pope Francis Calls For Genocide Probe Of Israel's Attacks Against Gaza
-
Former Fed Prosecutor Says No Chance Matt Gaetz Would Pass Background Check For Even Low-Level DOJ Job
-
Scientific American Top Editor Resigns After Calling Trump Supporters Dumb Fascists
-
Nature Pays Price For War In Israel's North
-
Cracks Deepen In Canada's Pro-immigration 'Consensus'
-
Mexico City Youth Grapple With Growing Housing Crisis
-
Greece's Ambitious 'Smart City' By The Sea Takes Shape
-
Dating Apps Move To Friend Zone In Search Of Profits
-
In Colombia, A River's 'Rights' Swept Away By Mining And Conflict