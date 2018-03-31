Candy and chocolate may be the stars of Easter, but this year, it may be worth it to try and make the celebration even more "egg-citing" with some delicious themed treats that are definitely worth making for the holiday.

Whether you prefer cookies, cupcakes or other kinds of snacks, these recipes are sure to sweeten up your holiday. Here are 11 recipes to make that dream a reality.

Cookies:

Photo: Creative Commons/Flickr/JL7978

Easter Blossom Sugar Cookies: Traditional thumbprint cookies get a spring update for Easter with this recipe, which incorporates pretty spring-colored sugar crystals.

Giant Easter Egg Cookie: It'd be hard not to enjoy making this beautiful work of art, though it will potentially produce conflicting emotions when you watch it being devoured.

Cupcakes:

Photo: Creative Commons/Flickr/Ann Gordon

Bunny Cupcakes: With adorable marshmallow ears, these cupcakes will be especially fun for kids to make.

Bunny Mini Cakes: It doesn't get more colorful and festive than these adorable pastel cakes.

Easter Basket Cupcakes: This recipe from Betty Crocker captures the spirit of the treasured Easter Egg Hunt tradition. Feel free to create your own variation with any candy combinations, but no matter how you make them, they're a perfectly fun and festive treat.

Other Treats:

Photo: Creative Commons/Flickr/Shari's Berries

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Carrots: For those who prefer a decadent treat that doesn't involve multiple kinds of candy, these chocolate covered strawberries are the perfect way to acknowledge the holiday by simply covering them in orange colored candy melts instead of traditional chocolate.

Easter Muddy Buddies: Give this popular and easy to create snack mix an upgrade for Easter.

Easter Oreo Bark: This sweet treat is perfect for Easter, featuring chocolate, Spring Oreo cookies and M&Ms and sprinkles.

Italian Easter Bread: This recipe, also known as Pane de Pasqua, is a tradition for many families at Easter, and now, you can make your own.

Peeps Pops: Take your love of Peeps candies to the next level by dipping them in chocolate and coating them with sprinkles.

Pretzel Bunnies and Ducks: These simple treats are almost too adorable to eat but hit the right notes of sweet and salty goodness.