With April now here, it’s time to really dive into your spring shopping. Clothes and shoes might already be on your checklist, but don’t forget about picking up a fresh crop of new books to help you enjoy the sunny season even more.

To help you narrow down which books you should buy, here are 13 new releases, from fiction novels to cookbooks to memoirs, from fan-favorite authors this month.

April 3

“Debbie Macomber's Table: Sharing the Joy of Cooking with Family and Friends” by Debbie Macomber

After writing countless romance novels, many of which have become Hallmark Channel movies and shows, Macomber is back with a new book, but this time it’s non-fiction. The author has put together a cookbook of 100 recipes, inspired by her novels, as well as her friends and family.

“In Conclusion, Don't Worry About It” by Lauren Graham

The “Gilmore Girls” actress has written a fiction novel, a memoir and, now, a book of advice for graduates. The inspiration to put together this collection of reflections and tips came after Graham gave a commencement speech at her hometown Langley High last year. This release has taken that speech and expanded upon it to give readers even more advice and motivation.

April 9

“Rebel Heir (Rush, #1)” by Vi Keeland and Penelope Ward

These authors are romance all-stars all on their own, but together, they’re unstoppable. Teaming up once again, Keeland and Ward are heating things up with their new duet series, with the first installment following a woman who rents a house in the Hamptons for the summer, only to fall in love with a tatted-up, leather-jacket-wearing man who just so happens to be her new boss.

April 10

“Sam & Ilsa's Last Hurrah” by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan

They brought fans “Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist” together, and many more separately, and now Cohn and Levithan are releasing a new collaboration for readers to enjoy. The duo’s upcoming novel focuses on siblings Sam and Ilsa as they plan to throw the best bash of their lives right before high school graduation. Each twin is allowed to invite three guests and isn’t supposed to tell the other who they invited, making the party’s guest list half a surprise. With high school not officially over yet, the drama is sure to still be at an all-time high.

“The Fates Divide (Carve the Mark, #2)” by Veronica Roth

It’s been over a year since the “Divergent” author released the first book of her new series, but the waiting is almost over for fans to get their hands on the sequel. In just a week, readers will be able to see what Cyra and Akos are up to and find out what will become of them as Cyra’s father begins a war.

“Love and Other Words” by Christina Lauren

Authors Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings make up this duo pen name, which they’ve released a number of best-selling erotica novels under, including ones in the “Beautiful” series. Now, the writing partners are releasing this new women’s fiction novel about a pediatric resident named Macy who must decide whether she wants to continue her new journey with a new man or if she wants a second chance with the love of her life.

“Son of the Dawn (Ghosts of the Shadow Market #1)” by Cassandra Clare and Sarah Rees Brennan

The author of the best-selling “Mortal Instruments” series, which has been adapted for both film and TV, is adding to the Shadow World with this companion novel. The book, co-written by Brennan, focuses on Jace Wayland when he was first brought into the Lightwood family.

April 16

“Come As You Are” by Lauren Blakely

She might’ve just released the romantic standalone novel “Wanderlust” in mid-March, but Blakely is already gearing up for yet another one of her romances to be published. While the last one was set in Paris, this one centers on a one-night-stand in New York City that just might last a little longer than the two originally planned. It all starts out after the duo gets together at a masquerade party, thinking they’d never see each other again, only to come face to face when the woman realizes the mystery man stands between her and her dream job.

April 17

“The Elizas” by Sara Shepard

Known for her teen fiction series “Pretty Little Liars,” Shepard switches to focus on adults in this new book. The story follows Eliza Fontaine, a debut novelist, who tries to find out who attacked her after she was found at the bottom of a pool. Things get a bit more complicated for the writer when she begins to struggle with memory loss, and she wonders why those around her are mixing up events from her supposedly-fiction novel and her real life.

“Love & War (Alex & Eliza #2)” by Melissa de la Cruz

The sequel to de la Cruz’s 2017 novel “Alex and Eliza” continues the story of Alexander Hamilton and Elizabeth Schuyler as they begin their new married life. Aside from the usual marriage squabbles, the couple faces extra problems due to the war. Alex decides to head out to the battlefront, while Eliza must deal with the war herself when it unexpectedly comes to her town.

April 24

“Kind is the New Classy: The Power of Living Graciously” by Candace Cameron Bure with Ami McConnell

Bure is known for her on-screen roles in shows like “Full House” and its Netflix sequel series “Fuller House,” as well as for being a fan-favorite on Hallmark. However, she’s also written a few non-fiction books, including this upcoming release, with McConnell contributing. Her books are part memoir and part self-help, with this new one being all about how to figure out life’s difficult choices while staying true to yourself.

“Leah on the Offbeat” by Becky Albertalli

Albertalli’s readers are going from having one treat to another. Her novel “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda” was adapted for film and released last month, and now, the book’s sequel is about to hit shelves. Releasing three years after the first in the series, “Leah on the Offbeat” centers on Leah as she comes to terms with her bisexuality during her senior year of high school. Simon and all of the other characters that readers loved from the original will be back for this new part of the story.

April 30

“The 17th Suspect (Women's Murder Club)” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro

Doing what they do best, Patterson and Paetro continue to bring the thrills and suspense with their newest novel in the “Women’s Murder Club” franchise. Sergeant Lindsay Boxer is on the hunt for an unpredictable new killer after a slew of San Francisco shootings in this latest installment in the mystery series.