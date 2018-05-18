So, you’ve already binged all of “13 Reasons Why” Season 2 and need to know if more episodes are in your future? Well, you just might be in luck. While there’s no official renewal news from Netflix just yet, a couple of the show’s stars —Ajiona Alexus (Sheri) and Anne Winters (Chloe) —think there’s a good chance there’ll be a Season 3.

The drama, based off of Jay Asher’s novel of the same name, was a huge success for the streaming platform when Season 1 premiered last year, enough so that it quickly earned a second season. Still, Alexus remains realistic about the world of television and renewals. “Sometimes some of the best shows and biggest shows, they get canceled or they get dropped, so sometimes there’s outside factors that we don’t really have any control over,” she told International Business Times.

Photo: Beth Dubber/Netflix

That said, the actress believes there’s a strong possibility the series will be back because “it’s such a good show that people keep feeding into and they want to know more.” As for Winters, she has no doubt “13 Reasons Why” will continue on.

“A hundred percent I think there’s going to be a third season,” she told IBT. “I mean, obviously, I don’t know for sure, but…I think it’s a really great show and since the book only did have that first season, we have so many options now. We’re not supposed to go based off the book anymore, so literally, we can do anything with it. So, I think that would be fun to see where it could go in Season 3.”

Photo: Beth Dubber/Netflix

Not to mention that her character, Chloe, supposedly leaves off on a major cliffhanger, making it likely that she’d be back should there be another season. “When I was reading the last script, I was like, ‘Ahh, this is so exciting, like definitely there will be a Season 3 and I’ll definitely be in it now,’” she said.

If two of the show’s stars think there will be a Season 3, perhaps there might be something to it. Fans will just have to keep watching the show for Netflix to see that more episodes need to be made. Perhaps the company already knows this, though, as Paramount Pictures, which produces the show, has already secured Analy High School for more filming. The school was the setting for both Seasons 1 and 2, and now it appears as though Paramount’s all set, should a Season 3 be greenlit.

“13 Reasons Why” Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.