Let's be honest, we're all a little bit Irish on St. Patrick's Day. Though the holiday actually has a different meaning to it, it's taken on a characteristic as a day which sees revelers celebrating Irish heritage with parties, corned beef and cabbage, and of course, lots of booze.

Whether you're truly Irish or you are just for the day, add to your celebration with these 17 perfect cocktails.

Angry Shamrock:

Photo: Angry Orchard

To make this delicious and refreshing green cocktail, combine 1 oz. Vodka, 0.5 oz. Crème de Menthe and 0.25 oz. Lemon Juice in a shaker, shake and strain over ice in a rocks glass. Top with 4 oz. Angry orchard Crisp Apple Cider. Garnish with a small candy cane and mint sprig.

Baby Guiness Jello Shots: Guiness is arguably considered one of the better beers out there, so why not celebrate St. Patty's Day with a delicious Jello shot featuring it?

Boozy Lucky Charms Cereal Milkshakes: Feeling an adult grade milkshake that also has the goodness of the kind you had as a kid (thanks to Lucky Charms cereal)? Look no further than this recipe.

Cazadores Leprechaun Sangrita:

Photo: Tequila Cazadores

This refreshing cocktail, served in a cucumber glass, is the perfect way to keep the party going all night long. To make, combine 32 oz. Tomato juice, 8 oz. Orange juice, 1 tsp. Salt, 1 tsp. Chipotle, chili powder, ½ tsp. Of dried Mexican oregano, 1 tsp. Ground pepper, 15 dashes Maggi sauce, 10 dashes Tabasco sauce, 6 oz. Grenadine and 6 oz. Lime juice in a pitcher with a tight-fitting lid. Close the pitcher and shake vigorously. Serve Tequila Cazadores in a shot glass and the sangrita in a cucumber cut in half and hollowed out with a Tajin child powder rim.

Cucumber Gimlet:

Photo: Purity Vodka

Combine 2 parts Purity Vodka, ¾ parts fresh squeezed lime juice, 3/4 parts simple syrup and 4 slices cucumber into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake well and double strain into a large cocktail glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Fuzzy Leprechaun: Get in the St. Patrick's Day spirit with this green beverage that will surprise everyone who sips it because of its actual main flavor.

Ginger Jello Shots:

Photo: Sparkling Ice

To make these party-ready festive drinks, cut 10 limes in half lengthwise and scoop out the insides, and set to the side. In a saucepan, add 16 oz. Of Sparling Ice Ginger Lime. Springle 2 packages unflavored gelatin over and allow to sit for 2 minutes. Place over low heat and stir until dissolved, about 5 min. Remove from heat and stir in 1 cup of vodka and 1 tbsp. Chopped mint. Pour mixture into lime halves and place in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours or until set. Cut limes in half to serve and enjoy.

Irish Buck: It doesn't get more Irish than a drink featuring Irish whiskey and little else.

Irish Flag Shot: If it weren't for Ireland, there'd be no St. Patrick's Day right? Celebrate the country that gave us the holiday with this shot.

Irish Sour Apple Cocktail: Not only green, this cocktail is also perfect for St. Patrick's Day because it includes Jameson's Irish Whiskey.

Jameson Jello Shots: These Jello shots are perfect for celebrating the holiday with, full of Jameson and so beautifully Green.

Kiss Me, Kiwi:

Photo: Hi Chew

Measure 1.5 oz. Kiwi HI-CHEW Infused Dry Gin and 2 ounces of cream soda into a parfait or pint glass. Fill 2/3 with seltzer, then top with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Serve with a spoon and straw, and garnish with Kiwi HI-CHEW candies.

Lucky Leprechaun Rum Punch: Also available in a non-alcoholic version, this recipe lets you have fun no matter which way you choose to serve it by incorporating sweet marshmallows from Lucky Charms cereal along the rim of your glass.

The Nutty Irishman: For after the party ends, this cocktail is a great way to wind down. Featuring Bailey's Irish Cream, Kahlua and coffee, it's the ultimate St. Patrick's Day dessert drink.

Pot O'Gold Shots: These shots bring some luck, featuring a golden hue and of course, a rainbow candy belt leading you to the "pot of gold under the rainbow."

Rosé Cider Cooler:

Photo: Angry Orchard

For a less obvious choice in drink, try this cocktail that only keeps hints of green in its appearance. Muddle 5-6 Mint Leaves and two lime wedges in the bottom of a tall glass. Add 1 oz. Huckleberry Vodka, 0.5 oz. Simple syrup, and ice. Top with 6 oz. Angry Orchard Rosé Cider and garnish with a lime wedge.

Shamrock Sour: Feel the luck of the Irish with this festive cocktail.