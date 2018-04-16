When the biggest stars in country music attended the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday night in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, they showed off their top-notch fashion choices on the arrival carpet. From dresses to suits to crop tops to suits, it’s clear that these stars have more than just major singing chops, but also serious fashion skills.

Check out some of the looks from the best-dressed attendees at the 2018 ACM Awards.

With one look at Miranda Lambert on the ACM Award’s carpet, you just know that it’s officially springtime. The singer donned a bright red, sleeveless dress with a sequined bodice while holding onto a bubblegum pink clutch. Lambert was all about the fun spring colors for her look on Sunday night.

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Opting for the combo of sweet and sexy, Kelsea Ballerini chose an all-white ensemble, from her open-toed stilettos to her floor-length dress with a slit all the way up her leg. The garment featured a lingerie-inspired corset and ruffles along the dress’ bottom.

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Leaving the bright colors to the other singers around her, Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town wore a black get-up made up of a half-sleeve bodysuit with a patterned, sheer overlay. She completed the look with a silver-buckled belt and a red clutch.

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

The bodysuit look continued when Lauren Alaina hit the carpet and showed off her style that took the black-bodysuit-and-sheer-overlay ensemble and made it extra spring-ready with a gold-sequined sash with blue and gold flowers and designs adorning the material. She finished off her look with a high ponytail and black clutch.

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Danielle Bradbery stunned in a simple, blush-colored strapless sweetheart-style dress with multiple layers of different shades of the light pink. She chose a funky box clutch with a face on its side as her statement piece for the ensemble.

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Take a look at a few more of the best-dressed stars at the 2018 ACM Awards below:

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images