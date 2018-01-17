Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not heed Prince Charles' suggestion to hire his consultant Michael Fawcett to organize their royal wedding.

The Prince of Wales is convinced that Fawcett is a good choice to be the organizer at the reception. Prince Charles is confident and satisfied with his aide's quality of work. However, his son and the "Suits" star did not share the same fondness for Fawcett.

Prince Harry and Markle's may have a good reason to not get Fawcett's service for their royal wedding. Prince Charles' trusted aid has been involved in a lot of controversies in the past and this is the last thing that the couple wants in their wedding. Of course, the couple wants a smooth working relationship with everyone they work with.

In 1998, a number of Prince Charles's staff complained that Fawcett was bullying them around. Fawcett resigned due to the said issue, but he was reinstated later and was even given the title of senior valet.

Markle has gone through a lot of bullying and would definitely prefer not to work with one, who has been reported to be a bully. In an essay for Elle UK magazine, she confessed that she received an intense backlash after USA Network producers chose Wendell Pierce to be her on-screen father in "Suits."

"I remember the tweets when that first episode of the Zane family aired, they ran the gamut from: 'Why would they make her dad black? She's not black' to 'Ew, she's black? I used to think she was hot,'" Markle wrote. "The reaction was unexpected, but speaks of the undercurrent of racism that is so prevalent, especially within America."

In light of the same issue, Prince Harry slammed those who attacked his girlfriend after their relationship was confirmed. The duke was reportedly "deeply disappointed" for the "wave of abuse and harassment" that Markle went through due to their romance.

At the time, Prince Harry and Markle are busy leading the preparations for their royal wedding. The couple reportedly wanted to add some twists and surprises in their nuptials. They wanted to tone down the formalities and get their guests involved.

Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Photo: Getty Images/Jack Taylor