The transcript of the 911 call that Meghan Markle's future sister-in-law made during her altercation with Thomas Markle Jr. has been released.

On New Year's Eve, Markle's half-brother Thomas and his fiancée Darlene Blount were embroiled in a boozed-up altercation. Daily Mail shared a transcript of the call that she made to 911.

According to Blount, Markle's half-brother was acting weird. He also accused her of being with another man. However, when asked if he was trying to hurt or kill her, Blount said that Markle Jr. was mentally abusive, but at that time she's more concern for his safety than her's.

"Just mentally but I'm more in fear for his own safety right now (inaudible) really [explicit] weird to me," Blount said. "I don't know what to do."

During the call, Blount also stressed that "I don't want to get him into trouble or anything." However, she couldn't help but be scared of her safety too.

"I'm not saying he's doing that now, he's doing weird [explicit] that's scaring me so much," Blount added.

Blount was arrested when the police arrived and was charged with "fourth-degree assault" for allegedly attacking Markle Jr. She spent 30 hours in the Josephine County Sherrif's department.

That was not the first time that the couple was in trouble. In 2016, Markle Jr. was also arrested after pointing a gun at Blount during an argument.

Markle's half-brother initially claimed that his fiancée started "pummelling me in the face with her fists." But he later changed his statement and claimed that his injuries were self-inflicted. He also felt that Markle's high-profile romance with Prince Harry is making the matter worse.

Since the "Horrible Bosses" actress started dating the duke, she has gained more attention from her critics and fans. The same happens to her family. Whatever happens to her relatives made headlines because they are related to the next royal bride.

"It hasn't been easy. Meghan's relationship with Prince Harry has shone a spotlight on our family," Markle Jr. said. "It doesn't help when you have issues and your sister is engaged to Royalty. It adds a whole new level of scrutiny."

Despite his statement, Markle Jr. maintains a good relationship with the future member of the royal. In fact, he offered to walk her down the aisle on her wedding day if their dad could not make it. "If my dad doesn't walk her down the aisle, then I will," he said.

