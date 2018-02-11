Kate Middleton has been enjoying the perks of being part of the royal family for the past seven years, but the 36-year-old also has some royal rules that she needs to follow.

It has already been made known that Middleton is not allowed to wear bright-colored nail polish, and she is also required to wear a hat during weddings or formal events. On top of these, she also cannot remove her coat in public and may only do so when she is indoors.

But there are more five more royal rules that Prince William’s wife has to always follow.

1. Always pack a black attire when going on trips

Middleton and Prince William regularly on their official tours, and it is a must for the Duchess of Cambridge to always bring a black dress along with her. In case that there is an unscheduled formal gathering, Middleton will always have something appropriate to wear.

2. Mealtimes are determined by the queen

As a member of the royal family, Middleton’s mealtimes are dependent on Queen Elizabeth II. Once the queen is done with her meal, everyone is required to stop eating as well. And while the queen is still eating, everyone at the dinner table is expected to do the same.

3. There’s a proper way of holding teacups

Middleton, as well as the other members of the royal family, is expected to know how to hold a teacup properly. It is believed that the proper way of holding one is by resting the thumb on top of the index finger while the rest of the fingers grip the teacup.

4. Wedges are not allowed in front of the queen

Queen Elizabeth II is not a fan of wedges, and she doesn’t like Middleton to wear one either. The mom of two can only wear wedges when the queen isn’t around.

5. It is a must to sit properly

There is a ladylike way of sitting among royals especially in public. Middleton has already mastered the art of sitting in a slanted manner. And she also knows how to get out of the car without showing her private part and while in a dress.

