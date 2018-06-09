Just because summer is here doesn't mean you have to spend all of your time out in the sun. For those who prefer to spend their days on the couch surrounded by blissfully cool air-conditioning, Netflix is the perfect place to get caught up on some of the biggest shows out there. Here are 9 great options to kick off your summer binge list.

"13 Reasons Why" (Seasons 1-2)

Photo: Beth Dubber/Netflix

You've no doubt heard about this drama series by now, but if shows that aren't afraid to tackle dark subjects are your thing, then the first two seasons of this teen-focused drama are for you. With bullying, suicide, sexual assault, violence and other topics at the forefront of discussion, those who want to watch a show that deals with meaty and very relevant material will crave "13 Reasons Why" this summer.

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" (Seasons 1-3)

The title of this show is a bit of a misnomer. While Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom) certainly checks off the boxes that seem to indicate she is, indeed, a "crazy ex-girlfriend," the show itself is more nuanced than that. It's quirky and offbeat, and the musical numbers are delightfully refreshing, fun, and not afraid to poke fun at themselves, the characters that sing them, and the overall storyline itself. It's a fun and breezy option for optimal summer viewing before the fourth and final season airs on the CW.

"Friends" (Seasons 1-10)

The long-running NBC sitcom hasn't aired in primetime in 14 years already, but it's still a classic. While fans likely have caught episodes on reruns on any number of channels where it still airs in syndication, the comedy series about a group of 6 friends as they basically grow and become truly functioning adults in New York City can be watched in full, from beginning to end, on the streaming service.

"Fuller House" (Seasons 1-3)

Photo: Mike Yarish/Netflix

If a huge dose of nostalgia is your thing, then the modern update following the next generation of the Tanner (now Fuller) family is the perfect viewing for you. Catch up on the first three seasons of the series, which follow DJ (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) as they navigate a world of personal successes, complicated love lives, and of course, motherhood.

"Gilmore Girls" (Seasons 1-7)

Instead of watching the less thrilling "Year in the Life" follow-up, opt for the original seven seasons of "Gilmore Girls" this summer. Stars Hollow is the perfect place to get lost with its quirky cast of characters, and you're never going to find two better guides through it all then mother/daughter duo Lorelei (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) Gilmore.

"GLOW" (Season 2 Premieres June 29)

This was the show of the summer in 2017, and there's no reason to expect that Season 2 won't also impress. Get caught up before the new episodes premiere, then finish watching the action when Season 2 makes its debut.

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Seasons 1-4A)

Photo: Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

This original series, which recently released the first half of its final season, is one that's hard to ignore when thinking about Netflix original programming. It was one of the first original series to debut on the streaming service and was actually the first comedy series it aired. With its final episodes set to air likely in 2019, now is a good time to get into the show and watch as Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) continues trying to adjust to 21st Century Life after finally being released from an underground bunker she had been held captive in for 15 years.

"Wet Hot American Summer: First Day Of Camp" (Season 1)

What's better for summer viewing than a special TV mini-series about a summer camp? This was the first original mini-series Netflix debuted which related to the 2001 movie "Wet Hot American Summer." While the original film picked up on the final day of the action at Camp Firewood, this Netflix series brought fans back to the beginning of that fateful summer and introduced them to what happened on the very first day of camp.

"Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later" (Season 1)

The second mini-series to add to the "Wet Hot American" collection was this follow-up, which sees the campers heading back to Camp Firewood 10 years later for a reunion but encountering some sinister plots while there. It's the perfect way to finish off the theme, and since it's still summer camp, it's still perfectly binge-worthy for summer.