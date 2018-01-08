Two SEC powerhouses face off Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, when the Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2018 College Football National Championship Game.

Who will win? The latest betting odds have the Crimson Tide favored by 3.5 points, according to OddsShark, with the over/under at 52.5 points.

Most experts also have Alabama winning the title. Of the 41 expert predictions compiled by ESPN, 34 picked the Crimson Tide. CBS Sports had nine experts share their picks and Alabama came out on top, 6-3.

To get to the championship game, Alabama defeated Clemson, 24-6, while Georgia won a shootout in double overtime over Oklahoma, 54-48. Alabama and Georgia did not meet in the regular season.

Here are some expert predictions along with their scores.

Tom Luginbill (ESPN), Alabama over Georgia, 35-24

Ivan Maisel (ESPN), Alabama over Georgia, 20-13

Dave Pasch (ESPN), Georgia over Alabama, 31-30

Zack Braziller (New York Post), Alabama over Georgia, 27-17

Paul Myerberg (USA Today), Alabama over Georgia, 24-20

Pat Forde (Yahoo), Alabama over Georgia, 21-20

Anthony Riccobono (International Business Times), Alabama over Georgia, 26-16

Bobby Ilich (International Business Times), Alabama over Georgia, 23-20