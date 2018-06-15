American Airlines grounded 275 flights operated by regional operator PSA Airlines on Thursday evening due to a technical issue.

"PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, experienced a technical issue that caused them to cancel their flights for the remainder of the evening. Our team is working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and accommodate customers,” American Airlines tweeted.

Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake

The biggest impact of this was seen at Charlotte International Airport (CLT) with 125 of the 275 flight cancellations so far, the Points Guy reported.

“Our team, in coordination with PSA, is working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and take care of our customers by accommodating them on mainline flights or other regional carriers. We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused. Our customer relations team will be reaching out to all of those who have been impacted by this issue,” American Airlines spokesperson said in a statement to NBC Charlotte.

Photos from CLT showed terminal buildings filled with passengers waiting for flights to resume. Many passengers took onto Twitter to demand answers.

“We need to talk to someone ASAP at American Airlines. It looks like you bumped us from our flight tonight to tomorrow morning! Unacceptable!” as passenger tweeted.

“You know it's bad when a pilot takes one look and says "I've seen it bad. I've never seen it this bad," another passenger tweeted.

"So missed flight, clothes soaked in breastmilk, missing luggage, in serious pain, no place to sleep, screaming baby in another state. We’ve all got important reasons to be home - you can do better than this, right?" a upset mom tweeted.

Travellers must check the status of the flights before heading to the airport on American Airlines app or online.

Greenville–Spartanburg International Airport reported one cancelled departure flight and three cancelled arrival flights from Charlotte.

Asheville Regional Airport also reported three cancelled arrivals from Charlotte. American Airlines flights set for Friday are continuing on as scheduled, officials said, CBS-affiliated WSPA reported.

The cancellations of 275 flights account for just over 4 percent of American airline’s scheduled flights for Thursday. However, cancellation rate at CLT was just under 19 percent for the day.

PSA airlines, headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, have flight crew bases at Charlotte Douglas and five other airports and maintenance facilities at Charlotte Douglas and seven other airports.

American airlines faced an computer outage Wednesday giving hard time to passengers who were unable to check into their flights, buy online tickets and get their boarding passes electronically .

"We experienced a brief technical issue impacting several systems including aa.com, our mobile app and self-service kiosks at airports. The issue has been resolved and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," the airlines told Newsweek.

PSA operates 35 Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft, 40 Bombardier CRJ700 aircraft and 54 Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft.