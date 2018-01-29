Instagram model Jen Selter was evicted from an American Airlines flight by the airport security Saturday after she got into a bitter spat with one of the flight attendants.

The incident was captured on camera by Selter’s sister and was uploaded to her Twitter page.

Selter, who gathered a following on social media by showing off her toned body, claimed that it all started when she got up to stretch her arms and legs and put away her coat after sitting in the flight that was supposed to fly from Miami to New York but was delayed by more than two hours.

As she got up from her seat, one of the crew members walked up to her and asked her to take the seat. “The plane wasn’t taking off. I told him to relax. But he had something against me,” Selter said, Page Six reported. “He was so nasty.”

Thereafter, Selter and the flight attendant got into a heated argument. At one point during the argument, she was asked if she would like to leave the plane. Although Selter initially replied with a stern “yeah,” she later admitted that her tone was sarcastic. The exchange of words between Selter and the flight attendant was not caught on camera.

The flight attendant immediately got in touch with the pilot following Selter’s response and the airport security was called in to escort the model out of the flight.

“American Airlines calls the shots,” one of the five security guards who showed up, was seen saying in one of the videos. “They don’t want you to fly on their plane today.”

One of the passengers sitting in the seat in front of Selter was heard saying to a female flight attendant: “I don’t understand this, you harassing her. You harassing her. You came from all the way over there. … Why you being aggressive?”

When Selter was forced to get off the flight, another passenger also left with her in order to show solidarity with the model. When asked about her decision to leave the flight, she said that Selter “ was just standing because [Selter’s sister] and the other passenger went to the bathroom. And then one of the crew members, he just came and started shouting at her, harassing her, it was really bad.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the airlines said: “Ms. Selter was asked to leave the aircraft after a disagreement occurred last night at Miami International Airport (MIA). American airlines offered her hotel accommodations and transportation, which she declined.”

“ It was humiliating,” Selter said. “They made me feel like a terrible person, and I did nothing wrong. I will never ever fly with American Airlines again,” she added.

Photo: Getty Images/ Scott Olson