Angelina Jolie is seeing someone post-split from Brad Pitt.

It has been over a year since the "Maleficent" actress and the "War Machine" actor broke up. Pitt is already "casually dating" and so as Jolie.

A source claimed that Jolie is seeing someone but "it's not serious." If this will blossom into a romance, the man will be Jolie's first boyfriend after she and Pitt called it quits. Another source revealed earlier that Jolie was not dating for a long time to focus on her kids.

"Brad and Angie are both very secretive about their dating life. Angie has told some friends she isn't ready to date, but she has been seeing a handsome, older-looking man who is a real estate agent," the source told Entertainment Tonight. "He isn't a celebrity or high profile in any way."

"Angie was in a very bad place after [her] split [from Brad]," the source continued. "Just having another adult to spend time with has been helpful."

The insider also added that it is unlikely for Pitt and Jolie to reconcile. Aside from the fact that both are back into dating, their relationship did not end well.

"People talk about them reuniting, but it will never happen," the source explained. "Things between Brad and Angie really ended poorly, and while they've attempted therapy with the [six] children [they share], they can barely be in the same room together."

However, Jolie and Pitt remain partners in their wine business. In addition, the agreed to keep their $80 million French estate. Jolie and Pitt deemed the property "as an investment for their children."

Jolie has been spotted more often with her kids after she and Pitt divorced. In fact, on Sunday, she was spotted with her son, Knox, 9, shopping for their pets. The mother and son visited PetSmart in Los Angeles.

In addition, Jolie stepped out with five of her children on the opening weekend of Alicia Vikander's "Tomb Raider" reboot. Jolie was the first to play the character. It was so successful that it catapulted her career to fame. However, the actress and her brood opted to watch Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel's dramedy "Love, Simon."

