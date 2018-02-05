Angelina Jolie recently took her daughters, Zahara, 13, and Shiloh, 11, to the Annie Awards.

While there, the 42-year-old actress was photographed wearing a silver low-cut dress with a thigh-high slit. Zahara wore an all-black ensemble to the event, and she also opted to wear slacks just like her younger sister. The teen’s inner blouse featured laces. According to US Weekly, Jolie was at the event for her animated film, “Breadwinner.”

But it was Jolie’s 11-year-old daughter, Shiloh, that made headlines. The young girl’s hair appeared to have been gelled to perfection. She also wore a black suit and slacks to the event together with her white long-sleeved polo. There have been ongoing rumors suggesting that Jolie and Brad Pitt’s eldest biological child is transgender.

In 2012, Jolie told Vanity Fair that Shiloh prefers to wear boys’ clothes, and she and Pitt don’t have any problems with it. “Shiloh, we feel, has Montenegro style. It’s just how people dress there. She likes tracksuits, she likes regular suits. So it’s a suit with a tie and a jacket and slacks, or a tracksuit. She likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys’ everything. She thinks she’s one of her brothers,” she said.

Among of all her six kids, Shiloh also happens to be the funniest. “Shiloh’s hysterically funny, one of the goofiest, most playful people you’ll ever meet,” she said.

In 2008, Pitt told Oprah Winfrey that Shiloh wants to be called John. “Shiloh only wants to be called John. John or Peter. So it’s a Peter Pan thing. So we’ve got to call her John. ‘Shi, do you want…’ – ‘John, I’m John.’ And then I’ll say, ‘John, would you like some orange juice?’ And she goes, ‘No.’ So, you know, it’s just that kind of stuff that’s cute to parents and it’s probably really obnoxious to other people,” he said.

But as of late, Jolie has not yet confirmed whether or not Shiloh wants to eventually transition to becoming a man.

Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images