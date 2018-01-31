Angelina Jolie and her six kids recently traveled to the French capital to visit the Louvre museum.

According to People, Jolie was in France for the filming of her Guerlain commercial. She has been a spokes model for the perfume brand since 2016. Jolie, Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, Vivienne, 9, and Knox, 9, toured the museum for two hours.

While in France, Jolie also had the chance to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron. Jolie and the first lady talked for an hour, and a source said that they discussed various topics including education and violence against women.

Before going to France, Jolie and her two daughters, Zahara, and Shiloh, first went to Jordan to meet with Syrian refugees. The trip marked Shiloh’s third visit to Jordan, Jolie’s fifth visit to the country, and a first for Zahara. A photo of the trio adorably feeding pigeons was also shared online via the publication.

While in Jordan, Jolie praised the Syrian refugees for their strength. “After seven years of war, most Syrian refugees have exhausted any savings they had. The vast majority of them already live below the poverty line, on less than three dollars a day. Imagine what that would mean for your family,” she said in her speech.

Jolie also shared her daughters’ experiences at the camp while speaking to reporters. “They’ve spent time today talking and playing with children their own age who have been forced from their homes, whose family members have been killed or have disappeared. Who are struggling with trauma and illness, but who at the end of the day are just children, with the same hopes and rights as children in any other nation,” said the actress (via Travel and Leisure).

As of late, it is still unclear where Jolie and her kids will be heading to next. But the actress previously said that she loves bringing her children along in the same way that they want to accompany her. “Whenever I go on humanitarian trips, they want to go with me. I never force them. I want them to respect people of diversity,” she told E! News.

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images