Celebrity chef and storyteller Anthony Bourdain, who was found dead on Friday after reportedly committing suicide in his hotel room in Strasbourg, France, admitted to having trouble dealing with life, emotions and his vices in a candid interview released in 2017.

Bourdain, during an interview between himself and musician Iggy Pop for GQ Magazine in November, revealed that he battled with sadness and loss.

"There is a difference between us. I asked you once what gives you satisfaction and you said when a total stranger comes up to you in the street and tells you how much your music meant to them personally and how they love your work and how important it was to them," Bourdain said to Iggy Pop while the two exchanged stories about life.

"That really surprised me. I have a real problem being content. When I finish a book I get that same sense of sort of loss and sadness. Is it possible for you to be happy for an extended period of time?"

The 61-year-old chef and TV show host also divulged his issues with drugs and other vices in a February interview with People while he spent several days traveling for his CNN series "Parts Unknown."

"I was a heroin addict, for sure, and I was a cocaine addict, for sure, I never stopped drinking, even after," he told the publication.

"I think my last years working in the restaurant industry, I was definitely drinking too much because alcohol was around me at all times and you were under tremendous stress and people were willing to give you alcohol for free."

Bourdain said that the birth of his only child gave him a reason to live.

"I also do feel I have things to live for," he said. "There have been times, honestly, in my life that I figured, 'I've had a good run — why not just do this stupid thing, this selfish thing … jump off a cliff into water of indeterminate depth?" he said regarding a moment he had on his previous show "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations."

Bourdain is survived by his daughter, Ariane Bourdain, who he had with his ex-wife Ottavia Busia. The two were married for nine years. He also leaves behind girlfriend Asia Argento.

Photo: laven Vlasic/Getty Images