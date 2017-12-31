Ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers matchup against the Cleveland Browns, injured wide receiver Antonio Brown was working hard to get back to full strength. Brown, who injured his calf during Week 15, was undergoing continuous rehabilitation to make it back on the field as fast as possible.

Brown, 29, would not play in the Sunday matchup against Cleveland, but reportedly planned to be strong enough to play during the Steelers’ first playoff game, CBS Sports reported.

Brown was diagnosed with a partially torn calf muscle, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter said the wide receiver was “expected back for the postseason.”

A Snapchat posted Saturday showed Brown rehabbing with the caption “Non stop work to get back,” according to 247Sports.com. Ben Roethlisberger also reportedly told radio station 93.7 that Brown was improving through rehab.

“[I] talked to him last night after the game,” Roethlisberger told 93.7 Tuesday. “We know no one works as hard as AB.”

Despite his injury, Brown was named the Steelers’ MVP Wednesday, marking the fourth time in his career he’s won the award. Thus far this season Brown had 101 catches, 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns, with more than 100 receptions. He also ranked first in the NFL in 100-yard receiving games, 10 catch games and receiving yards, the Pittsburgh Post Gazette reported.

Also out of commission for the Steelers was Ryan Shazier, albeit with a far more serious injury. The linebacker suffered a serious spinal injury during a game Dec. 4 and underwent spinal stabilization surgery shortly after. Shazier was placed on the Steelers' injury reserve list, officially ending his season. Minimal updates regarding his condition were given and it remained unclear whether he would walk again. He appeared once to visit the team’s facility in a wheelchair. His father, however, told ESPN he was making “encouraging” progress during rehabilitation.

