Apple is expected to revamp its Apple Watch smartwatch series in the third quarter, specifically in September, when the company also unveils its new iPhones. However, the specs and features of the new wearable may have been leaked as early as this week.

Renowned Apple leaker and KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has once again come up with a note that teases what investors should expect when the next-generation Apple Watch is officially introduced. In Kuo’s note, which was obtained by 9to5Mac, it is stated there that the Cupertino giant will redesign the Apple Watch this year.

The redesign will include equipping the wearable with a larger display. The screen on the Apple Watch Series 4 is said to be 15 percent bigger than its predecessors’ display. The current models are available in 38mm and 42mm sizes, so a 15 percent increase would transform them into 44mm and 48mm, respectively.

Kuo did not indicate if the overall chassis of the new watches will grow in proportion. But seeing Apple’s present approach with its other products, it’s very likely for the upcoming smartwatches to sport thinner bezels. This way the watches do not end up becoming significantly bigger.

Another aspect that will see a big enhancement is the health monitoring capabilities of the Apple Watch device. Kuo believes Apple is going to upgrade the health sensors included in the smartwatch. Unfortunately, he did not disclose the specifics of the new sensors and their possible functions.

Apple Insider points out that Apple has been working on both an embedded EKG module and a non-invasive glucose monitoring sensor since last year. However, they are unlikely to be completed this year. So Apple could have been quietly developing other sensors to improve the user experience of the Apple Watch Series 4.

The analyst also stated in his note that the Apple Watch Series 4 will likely debut with improved battery life. This could be made possible by the inclusion of a larger battery capacity to power up the device. The specific size of the new battery wasn’t disclosed.

Having said all these, Kuo predicts that Apple will be able to sell around 22 to 24 million Apple Watch units this year — a 30 percent increase from last year’s sales.

