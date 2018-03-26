A Japanese blog is claiming that Apple is gearing up for the launching of a Gold iPhone X and a revamped 9.7-inch iPad. Both devices are said to be arriving sometime in the second quarter of this year.

Mac Otakara reported over the weekend that a gold version of the 10th anniversary iPhone and a next-generation iPad tablet are launching soon. The site actually made a mistake of stating that the new devices are due in the third quarter. However, in the specific time frame it indicated, the blog wrote that the two are arriving sometime between April and June, which pertains to the second quarter.

Nothing else was said of the Gold iPhone X in Mac Otakara’s story. But it’s worth noting that there were reports last week claiming that a blush gold iPhone X could be in the works. Parts leaker Benjamin Geskin even showed off a mockup of the new color variant. Unfortunately, the leak wasn’t verified, as pointed out by Apple Insider.

As of late, the iPhone X is available only in Space Gray and Silver color variants. IBTimes previously learned that Apple could be reviving the (PRODUCT)RED model at this time of the year because the Red iPhone 7 was launched at the end of March 2017. The limited edition variant at the time joined the Black, Jet Black, Silver, Gold and Rose Gold color options in the market.

At this point, it’s possible that Apple could launch either a gold or a red iPhone X. It’s also possible for the company to introduce the two color variants at the same time, so as to expand the options of consumers. Apple hasn’t confirmed anything at this point. Therefore, it’s best to remain skeptical for now.

As for the revamped iPad, Mac Otakara states that Apple is preparing the 6th-generation iPad, which is the direct successor to the one that was released in March 2017. This means the blog is referring to a new 9.7-inch iOS-running tablet.

The Japanese blog also cited Bloomberg’s story on how the Cupertino giant is planning to announce a new software for the educational sector alongside a low-priced iPad during the company’s “Field Trip” event on March 27.

The rumored 2018 iteration of the 9.7-inch iPad series is said to have support for Apple Pencil in order for it to easily attract teachers and students alike. Apple is reportedly very eager to introduce a low-cost iPad after seeing Google and Microsoft’s success in the educational market with their inexpensive tablets and laptops.

Photo: Reuters/Lucas Jackson