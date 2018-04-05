Apple is reportedly preparing a new version of its Mac Pro workstation. The revamped modular device is said to launch next year.

TechCrunch exclusively learned some information about the next-generation Mac Pro during a trip to the company’s Cupertino campus. The news outlet got the chance to interview the people responsible for Apple’s new pro product strategy and the company’s new approach that centers on fully understanding how professionals use its products.

Senior Director of Mac Hardware Marketing Tom Boger disclosed that the next-generation Mac Pro won’t be arriving before 2019 because it is still in the development phase. “We want to be transparent and communicate openly with our pro community so we want them to know that the Mac Pro is a 2019 product. It is not something for this year,” Boger said.

According to MacRumors, Apple is revealing that the new Mac Pro won’t be arriving this 2018 because the Cupertino giant wants its customers to make a sound decision in buying a different pro machine like the iMac Pro instead of waiting for the Mac Pro to hopefully materialize later this year.

Last year, Apple confirmed that it was starting completely over with the Mac Pro. No specific information about the device’s new form has leaked or been provided since then. Nonetheless, fans can still expect the new Mac Pro to be a modular machine. Apple has said that even though it was “completely rethinking” the Mac Pro, the device is still “by definition” a modular system.

Professional users previously feared that Apple may have already abandoned the pro series. This prompted the tech giant to tease about the next-generation Mac Pro and iMac Pro devices back in April 2017 to appease worried fans, as per Apple Insider. The latter arrived last December, while the former remains to be missing at present.

Since the new Mac Pro did not arrive in 2017, fans jumped to the conclusion that Apple may have decided to move the device’s release date to 2018. However, this isn’t the case according to John Ternus, who is leading Apple’s Pro Workflow Team. “I don’t think that the timeline has fundamentally changed,” he said. This means Apple really intended to launch the redesigned Mac Pro next year.



