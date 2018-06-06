“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10 may have wrapped but that doesn’t mean the stars are done feuding with each other. After former cast member Sheree Whitfield shared a few shady tweets that fans felt were directed at Nene Leakes, the queen of shade posted a message calling out a hater on Tuesday.

During “RHOA” Season 10, the two women were at odds after Nene told cast members Sheree was in love with a convict, boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams. The former Penn basketball player, who is serving time in a federal prison, went on a date with Nene prior to meeting Sheree, but the two had different recollections of how the relationship played out.

Nonetheless, the ladies have been at war ever since and have posted shady tweets about past mugshots among other things. Most recently, it appears the Bravo stars are now insulting each other over their business ventures.

Fans began to think Sheree was shading Nene on Tuesday when she shared a tweet promoting her clothing line and alluding to a potential hater.

“#Joggers and more coming soon... #ShebySheree #livingmybestlife #Godstime #Istayontheirbrains,” she wrote.

Shortly after, around the time Nene began asking her fans where they think she will be opening her smaller boutique, Swaggslicious, Sheree shared another post that fans thought was meant to insult Nene. “Duhhhh, Athens swapmeet on Saturdays! #buyerbeware,” she tweeted.

After fans accused Sheree of being jealous of Nene’s success, the Swagg Boutique owner shared a tweet that appeared to brush off any haters.

“I wish I had time for the hate today and everyday from bitter Betty but I don’t! Gotta get these 2 stores open, launching a new clothing line and taking care of my sick husband at the moment! See y’all at the bank tho,” Nene wrote.

The potential reignition of the ladies’ feud come after reports Sheree was fired from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” In April, sources told Us Weekly she was let go after the Season 10 reunion over issues with her storyline featuring Gilliam.

“Bravo can’t film inside or even outside the jail. This is causing a problem with her storyline,” the insider explained.

Taking her spot may be “America’s Next Top Model” alum Eva Marcille, who is expected to be a full-time cast member when “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 11 airs on Bravo. The network has not confirmed if Nene will be returning to the reality series.

