Kim Zolciak is not one to back down from a feud, and while she may not have meant to a ignite one with “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Cynthia Bailey, her harsh words stirred up some trouble following the airing of a tense episode.

While appearing on the “RHOA: After Show” alongside Shereé Whitfield, Kim revealed that she thinks Cynthia is an odd person who doesn’t have a mind of her own. “I just think Cynthia is so beautiful, thank God,” Kim said during the after show.

Curious about the end of her statement, Shereé asked Kim to explain why she said “Thank God” in regards to Cynthia’s beauty.

“I just don’t know how far she would have gotten in life if she wasn’t. She’s the weirdest person ever. Sometimes she’s like, ‘haha, I’m friends with Kenya [Moore], friends with NeNe [Leakes],” she replied.

Kim went on to explain that she felt Cynthia never has her own opinion and instead makes her decisions based off of her what her friends feel is right.

The “Don’t Be Tardy” star’s comment comes after Sunday night’s episode of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” which showed Kim telling Cynthia to just be a “pretty face.”

The airing of the episode also resulted in a Twitter feud between Kim and Bravo co-star Kandi Burruss. During the episode, Kim accused Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker of being swingers who tried to offer her oral sex.

“@KimZolciak I have NEVER wanted you or your box. And stop swearing on your kids while you’re telling lies,” Kandi tweeted on Sunday. “Somebody’s really reaching for a permanent peach here... This is my house. You’re just a visitor,” she added.

Kim replied by once again accusing Kandi and Todd of being swingers, stating that they would “never admit” to their swinger status. The reality star went to remind Kandi that she is an original cast member and is the reason why she has a job.

“If it weren’t for me there would be no house. Remember I built this house!” she wrote.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.