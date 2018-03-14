Carole Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel were once seen as the mean girls of “The Real Housewives of New York City.” However, it looks like the dynamic duo’s reign is over. Sources recently revealed the Bravo cast members are no longer friends.

During Season 9 of the series, Bethenny and Carole formed a close bond but, when the trailer for the upcoming 10th installment aired, it was clear the ladies were not on the best of terms.

Insiders told Us Weekl, the two began to spend time apart and “things turned acrimonious while filming.” Those close to the women believe Carole’s willingness to stick up for co-star Tinsley Mortimer was the breaking point in their friendship.

“Bethenny’s jealous of their relationship,” a source revealed.

“Tinsley has replaced her as New York City Marathon Carole’s bestie.”

Trouble in the pair’s friendship reportedly began last year, when Bethenny turned her attention to her charity B Strong, and Carole focused on training for the New York City Marathon.

Season 10 will show the stars’ commitment to their work, as well as an argument that happens between the two. In the trailer for “RHONY,” Bethenny states she doesn’t believe Carole is happy to see her.

The two eventually address the tension in their friendship, however, things take a turn for the worse when Carole accuses Bethenny of being “aggressive.” The comment causes the Skinnygirl founder to lash out at her former friend.

Earlier this week, Andy Cohen hinted at a change in Carole and Bethenny’s relationship. The talk show host teased the upcoming episodes of the “RHONY” by describing them as “hilarious and dramatic and shocking.”

He told Entertainment Tonight, “There’s some, you know, Bethenny and Carole’s friendship has really changed, and Luann [de Lesseps] has an incredible story arc from beginning to end. She begins the season having just split from Tom [D’Agostino], winds up getting arrested in the middle the season, quitting alcohol and just -- it’s incredible to see what happens there.”

Fans will just have to wait to see how Carole, Bethenny and the rest of the stars deal with their issues when “The Real Housewives of New York City” Season 10 premieres Wednesday, April 4, at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

