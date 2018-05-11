Bella Hadid and The Weeknd may have split in 2016, but it doesn’t mean the exes have completely cut off communication from one another. The former couple was spotted kissing in France on Thursday, fueling rumors they were back together following the “Starboy” singer’s break up with Selena Gomez.

Hadid and The Weeknd, who reportedly broke up due to their busy schedules, seemed to only have eyes for each other while partying at the Magnum x Alexander Wang event, where the model was one of the guests of honor.

After initially greeting one another with kisses on the cheek, the two began to engage in an intimate conversation which consisted of The Weeknd placing his hand on the small of Hadid’s back.

Later on, the two headed to the VIP section, where they shared a few laughs and a passionate kiss. According to TMZ, The Weeknd and Hadid, who arrived separately, left the party together.

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Just last month, Hadid denied she and The Weeknd were in the process of rekindling their romance when E! News shared a post alleging they were “kissing all night” during Poppy nightclub’s Coachella pop-up during weekend one of the music and arts festival.

“The Weeknd and Bella were sitting on each other’s laps and all over each other all night long. They definitely looked like they were fully back together,” a source told People at the time.

However, Hadid left a comment on Instagram stating, “It wasn’t me.”

Meanwhile, sources told E! News the stars have been “secretly seeing each other recently” but “are not official.”

“Bella never really lost feeling for Abel and had hope they would eventually get back together,” the insider added.

Hadid and The Weeknd’s reunion comes after his 10-month relationship with Gomez, which ended in October 2017. Following the split, the “Back to You” singer quickly rekindled her romance with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber before ending the relationship in April.

The Weeknd’s breakups with Hadid and Gomez were reportedly the inspiration behind a few songs on his album, “My Dear Melancholy.” While “Wasted Times” seemed to be about the model, songs like “Call Out My Name” and “Privilege” appear to be about Gomez.

Although sources stated The Weeknd has been “enjoying the single life,” it appears he doesn’t mind spending some quality time with his former flame.

Photo: David Becker/Getty Images