Ariana Grande is on the cover of British Vogue’s July issue, but her appearance on the magazine seems to be causing a lot of people to raise their eyebrows.

On Monday, British Vogue shared the cover of the upcoming issue on its official Instagram page. While Arianators were pleased to see the “No Tears Left To Cry” songstress covering the magazine, they were also shocked by Grande’s unrecognizable look.

For the photo shoot, Grande changed up her look by ditching her signature “sky-high” ponytail for a more casual “hair down” look. She also wore less makeup, so her freckles were very noticeable.

Another remarkable alteration in Grande’s style is her blonde hair. Grande went for a bright white-platinum hue in the past, but she traded it for a golden-blonde shade just for Vogue, as per People.

Meanwhile, some fans complained that Grande’s cover photo was photoshopped heavily. “IDK why but there’s really something wrong with her face … legit I can see that her face looks animated,” one wrote. “First photoshopping Gigi to the unrecognizable and now Ariana?” another commented.

Despite the criticism, Grande is quite pleased with her new look that she showed off some snaps from the shoot to her Instagram followers. The former Nickelodeon star also thanked British Vogue and editor-in-chief Edward Enninful for choosing her to grace the magazine.

It seems Grande’s more casual look was just a one-time thing however. When she performed at Wango Tango over the weekend, she returned to her signature style with her brunette hair up in a tall ponytail.

Meanwhile, Grande’s been making headlines lately for quickly moving on from her split with Mac Miller with new boyfriend Pete Davidson. Over the weekend, the pop diva cheered the “Saturday Night Live” star during his performance at a stand-up show in Atlantic City, according to Us Weekly.

The day after the show, Davidson, who recently called it quits with Cazzie David, got two new tattoos honoring his newfound ladylove. He inked Grande’s initials on his right thumb and he also got a small tattoo of a bunny mask reminiscent of his girlfriend’s “Dangerous Woman” album cover on his upper neck.

