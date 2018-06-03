Ariana Grande just showed her boyfriend Pete Davidson how important he is to her. The singer-actress was recently spotted cheering for her new beau when he performed at a stand-up show in Atlantic City.

On Saturday, sources revealed that Grande went to see her boyfriend’s opening act for Dave Chappelle’s sold-out show at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa’s The Event Center. The “No Tears Left To Cry” hitmaker reportedly sat in the audience with her security team during the “Saturday Night Live” star’s performance.

One source exclusively told Us Weekly that Davidson didn’t make any jokes about his newfound love with Grande or his recent breakup from Cazzie David during his set.

After Davidson’s performance, he met up with Grande backstage. Comedian Wil Sylvince, who also performed that night, grabbed the chance to take a snap with the couple and shared the photo on Instagram.

“In Atlantic City @petedavidson & I giving a handful of Laugh Beatings before Dave Chappelle went up and destroyed the stage. Got to meet @arianagrande who cool as frozen mangos,” Sylvince captioned his post.

The day after the show, Davidson got two new tattoos in honor of his ladylove. On his right thumb, the funnyman inked Grande’s initials. Then on his upper neck, he got a tattoo of a black bunny mask that’s reminiscent of Grande’s “Dangerous Woman” album cover, according to E! News.

Grande and Davidson first sparked dating rumors last month after they were spotted getting cozy at the “SNL” afterparty at Zuma in New York. An onlooker shared Grande did not just hang out with Davidson, she also got the chance to meet his mother, who also attended the party.

Prior to Davidson, Grande dated rapper Mac Miller. The two announced their split on May 10, but the former Nickelodeon star maintained that they will always be friends no matter what. Grande also cited her “unconditional love” for Miller as the reason why she chose to end the relationship.

“Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it’s not you,” Grande captioned an Instagram Story that shows a photo of her and her ex cuddling.

Photo: Getty Images/Ethan Miller