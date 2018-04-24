A manhunt is underway for a person responsible for shooting and gravely wounding two Dallas police officers and a civilian outside of a Home Depot store in northeastern Dallas, Texas, authorities said.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Armando Juarez, who was reportedly wanted for skipping a sentencing regarding a felony case in February. Juarez pleaded guilty to stealing a car in November last year.

Reports state the three people were shot as the officials attempted to serve a warrant outside of the Home Depot store.

Dallas Police Department said Juarez was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jean shorts and was possibly armed with two handguns. Though Dallas Police Department initially believed that Juarez fled from the store on foot, security footage showed him leaving with a passenger in a white pick-up truck, which was later shared by the authorities on their official Twitter account.

According to a report in Heavy.com, Juarez’s relative said he is currently unemployed but he previously worked alongside his father as a bricklayer and a forklift operator. Juarez has two children and he currently resides in Dallas and had recently moved in with his girlfriend.

After the incident, Juarez's grandmother also responded to the news and said she couldn’t believe that her grandson was supposedly involved in the act. She described Juarez as a “good Christian boy” and said her family always “backs the blue."

Online court records showed that this is not the first time Juarez ran into trouble with the law. He was arrested multiple times in Dallas County.

A warrant for his arrest was issued and his bond was increased to $10,000 on Feb. 5, 2018, by Judge Dominique Collins, when Juarez failed to appear in court for a case from November, on a state jail felony theft charge for allegedly taking goods worth more than $2,500.

Back in 2008, he was also convicted of “attempted possession of a controlled substance (cocaine)" and was sentenced to 9 days in jail.

Photo: Getty Images / Justin Sullivan

At a press conference, Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings spoke about the incident and said catching Juarez is a top priority for the police department, which is also actively being assisted by several local, state and federal agencies.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall, at a press conference, asked everyone to pray for the victims and their families.

"I want to ask each and every one of you for your prayers ... for our officers, for their families, and for our entire DPD family, because we need you right now. Our hearts are very heavy,” he said.

The shooting took place at the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive, near U.S. Highway 75 and Forest Lane in the Lake Highlands neighborhood. The names of the wounded officers and the civilian were not released by the police, however, it was confirmed they were all in surgery.

According to a report in an ABC-affiliated television station, WFAA-TV, the incident took place at the Lake Highlands store where officers were helping an off-duty policeman serve a warrant along with a Home Depot loss prevention officer when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot at them.

Hall said the off-duty officer was working at the store and that she called for assistance in making an arrest. No further details regarding the case were released.

Reports said the wounded include a male officer and a female officer. While the male officer was shot in the back of his head, the female officer was shot in the face.