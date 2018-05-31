Christine Evangelista and Carra Patterson took to Instagram to share their thoughts about the recent cancellation of the E! drama series “The Arrangement.”

Evangelista, who played Megan Morrison on the Jonathan Abrahams-created series, started her lengthy social media post by sharing how she learned about the sad news.

“I was home yesterday in NYC eating Chinese food when I heard ‘The Arrangement’ has reached the end of its road,” the 31-year-old actress wrote on Instagram, along with a set of photos featuring the cast and crew of the series. “Thankfully, I had a fortune cookie in hand [that says] ‘It’s a rough road that leads to the heights of greatness’ The Cookie is right... These past two and a half years have offered me friendships, personal growth, constant creativity and so. much. LOVE!”

Evangelista then thanked everyone who made her “The Arrangement” journey exceptional. “Thank you to the most supportive fans for watching and sending me lovely notes each week,” the “Walking Dead” alum wrote. “Thank you Jonathan for creating Megan and allowing me to give her a voice, thank you Josh [Henderson] for being the best pretend boyfriend I could ever wish for, thank you to the entire cast and crew for making every day special and thank you E! / NBCU for the wonderful ride. I look forward to my next road, my next height....and my next fortune cookie.”

Patterson, meanwhile, recalled the time she landed the role of Shaun. “I taped my audition [for] ‘The Arrangement’ just two days after my dear friend E’dena Hines tragically lost her life. I barely knew the lines bc I had been sick from crying so much...but God [did the rest],” Patterson wrote on Instagram along with a number of photos of her with her work family. “This show was a complete surprise, a blessing that helped me heal & grow in so many ways. Especially working alongside this phenomenal cast & crew!!”

“Thank you Jonathan for creating this show & for allowing me to bring Shaun to life,” the “Straight Outta Compton” actress continued. “To my first tv bestie Christine, you are FIERCE, a true artist. I have loved playing on screen with you these past few years...this is only the beginning. To my best friend & bae @rprentissiii (Ruffin Prentiss) ...what a dream come true for us to work on the same project! Josh, Michael [Vartan], Lexa [Doig]...I Love you guys! Best. Cast. Ever… As tough as it is to see this show come to an end I am forever grateful for the chance to play Shaun & to be on along for the ride. Thank you for watching us!!!”

“The Arrangement’s” cancellation comes two weeks after the show’s Season 2 finale aired. According to Deadline, the series, which many saw as a scripted take on Scientology and Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ relationship, debuted in March 2017 with 1.3 million total viewers and 725,000 in the 18-49 demo in Live+3. Its ratings, however, slipped by double digits in its sophomore run.

In a couple of tweets answering a question from a fan, Abrahams said that fans can still save the “The Arrangement,” but the movement to salvage the series should be big in order to make an impact.

“There's a standard convo to be had about other outlets — and I never say never — but any grassroots movement would have to be HUGE to make a difference,” Abrahams tweeted, before adding, “This is not intended to discourage, btw. Just a clear-eyed view of the lay of land. Nothing better than a hashtag revolution, and if it turns into something I will be right there with everybody else. But it has to start with the fans.”

Do you think there’s still hope for “The Arrangement”? Tell us what you think in the comments section below!