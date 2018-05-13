Kyle makes a life-changing decision in this week’s Season 1 finale of “The Arrangement.”

According to the synopsis for Season 2, episode 10 of the E! series, Kyle (Josh Henderson) makes a move that could upend his entire life. In a sneak peek from the hour, Kyle returns to the “Iris Holloway” show to set the record straight about who he really is.

“That was a lie,” Kyle says after Iris recalled the last time the movie star described himself as a loyal friend, a caring fiancé, and a good man. “That version of myself that I presented to the world is a lie. I’ve been lying and covering up things up for years in order to sell something that everybody could love. But I’ve realized that it’s impossible to love yourself when you’re lying about who you are.”

When Iris asks if he wants to love himself, Kyle answers: “I hope to. I think that everything really good in life starts from there.”

Meanwhile, Megan (Christina Evangelista) comes to a decision about her relationship with Kyle. In the trailer for the episode, Megan seems to have acknowledged the rift between her and her future husband.

“We can’t go back to where we were,” Megan tells her fiancé.

“Let me help. We can figure this out,” Kyle replies.

Despite Megan and Kyle’s falling-out following the disappearance of Aaron (Alan Powell) and Julie (Holley Fain) at the end of the last episode, the trailer for the next episode shows that Megan and Kyle’s wedding is actually going to happen.

“There will be a wedding. That’s all I’m going to say,” executive producer Jonathan Abrahams told Hollywood Life earlier this month. “There will be some people involved. There will be some dresses. Somebody will kiss somebody else. In Hollywood, sometimes you get all these things piled on top of each other. You get the wedding happening right around the time the movie is being released, and it helps creates buzz. I think there’s probably some of that going on, which is why the movie has to get done first. We are definitely going to do a wedding, but I think it’s going to be different than what people might expect.”

Elsewhere in the finale, Terence (Michael Vartan) and DeAnn (Lexa Doig) move forward with a plan that could change everything. While details on the couple’s plan are being kept under wraps, the trailer for the hour shows the partners in crime ambushing Megan in a hotel room.

What could be Terence and DeAnn’s plan for Megan? Share your theories in the comments section below!

“The Arrangement” Season 2 finale, titled “Suite Revenge,” airs on Sunday, May 13 at 9 p.m. EDT on E!