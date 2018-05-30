Josh Henderson took to social media to share his thoughts about the recent cancellation of his E! series “The Arrangement.”

Though the network’s decision to ax the show was definitely heartbreaking for the actor, Henderson took the sad news very professionally. “Well, guys all I can say is...Thank You,” Henderson wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of him and his co-star Christine Evangelista. “It was an honor and a privilege bringing you Kyle West and ‘The Arrangement’ over the last few years. Doesn’t make much sense but sadly, we’re done. I thank Jesus for this experience every day. What a blessing.”

Henderson ended his post with some parting words for Evangelista, series creator Jonathan Abrams, and the fans. “To @jsneaky8 (Abrams) what an honor it was to bring your amazing writing to life,” he wrote. “And to @christineevangelista working with you is something I will miss dearly but cherish for a lifetime. And to the fans, I love you ALL. And again... THANK YOU now I can’t wait to see what my man upstairs has in store for me next.”

While Evangelista has yet to comment on the show’s cancellation, Abrams admitted on Instagram that the show’s cancellation “was, of course, sad to hear.” “Drove home with my mind full of all sorts of mixed feelings [about the “Arrangement’s” fate], and pulled into the driveway to find my older daughter,” shared Abrams. “‘How was YOUR day?’ I asked. ‘Bad,’ she said. ‘I’m gonna pogo stick up the hill to take my mind off it.’ One hundred yards later she was standing at the top, breathless and happy.”

E!’s decision to cancel the “The Arrangement” comes two weeks after the show’s Season 2 finale aired. According to Deadline, the series, which many saw as a scripted take on Scientology and Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ relationship, debuted in March 2017 with 1.3 million total viewers and 725,000 in the 18-49 demo in Live+3, ranking as the year’s second-biggest scripted cable drama launch with young women (18-34). Its ratings, however, slipped by double digits in its sophomore run.

In addition to Henderson and Evangelista, “The Arrangement” also starred Michael Vartan, Lexa Doig, and Carra Patterson.

What do you think of “The Arrangement’s” cancellation? Sound off in the comments section below!