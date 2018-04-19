Kyle and Megan don’t see eye to eye in the next episode of “The Arrangement.”

According to the synopsis for Season 2, episode 7 of the E! series, Kyle (Josh Henderson) and Megan (Christine Evangelista) clash over possible career choices that could impact their relationship.

While the root of their feud is unclear, the disagreement leads Megan to question the contract she has with Kyle. “Why do we have a contract? Tell me the truth,” Megan asks Kyle in a sneak peek from the episode. “The night after we met, you stood under the stars, and you basically told me you were falling in love with me.”

When Kyle says that was the truth, Megan begs to disagree. “It was a show, Kyle,” Megan claims. “You’re not being honest. When you have to treat the person that you love and that loves you as a threat, that’s not protecting your brand, that’s fear on a whole other level.”

Upset with all the accusations, Kyle tells his fiancée that she’s overreacting. “You were totally spinning it,” the movie star says.

That, however, doesn’t stop Megan from asking Kyle if something went down between him and Lisbeth that resulted in the making of the contract. “It has to be something otherwise this contract is just some sort of paranoid over compensation because some woman broke your heart,” Megan says.

Though Kyle doesn’t confirm any of Megan’s speculations, the “Technicolor Highway” director tells her that she’s “barking up the wrong tree.”

Elsewhere in the next episode, Zach (Kyle Toy) calls out Shaun (Carra Patterson) for lying to Megan. In another sneak peek from the hour, Zach visits Shaun at her office and asks her to find Julie Woolth.

“Julie Woolth? I don’t know who that is,” Shaun tells Zach, pretending she doesn’t know anything.

“The truth is you never looked, did you?” Zach asks. “You lied to Megan.”

When Shaun asks Zach to get out of her office, Zach tells her that he knows exactly where she is right now. “You had to make a choice between them and someone close to you, and you chose them. So he rewarded you,” Zach says, likely referring to Terence (Michael Vartan). “He made you an insider. He made you feel special. Only now deep down, you can feel that something’s not right. I felt it too. I ignored it, and he tore my family apart.”

Will Zach’s story make Shaun switch sides? Find out in Season 2, episode 7 of “The Arrangement,” airing on Sunday, April 22 at 9 p.m. EDT on E!