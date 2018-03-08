Kyle gets brutally honest with Megan in a new sneak peek from the Season 2 premiere of “The Arrangement.”

In the one-and-half-minute clip, Megan arrives home from a meditation session with her pals. When Kyle approaches her in the kitchen, Megan asks him if he wants to talk about the script for “Technicolor Highway,” the film he’s set to direct and star in.

“No, I want to know how you’re feeling first,” Kyle says.

“About the script?” Megan asks.

“About me,” the movie star replies.

When Megan reminds him that he’s the love of her life, Kyle frankly tells her he isn’t feeling that from her. “Six months ago we signed a contract and we barely knew each other. Now we’re planning a wedding, making a movie, and everything’s coming at us a million miles an hour. So I look to you because I think you got to be feeling the same way but I just feel like you’re not there.”

While it’s unclear whether Kyle’s feeling of being left out will eventually cause bigger problems for the couple, Henderson previously told Variety that viewers will see “a lot of separation” between the two in the new season. “There’s a lot of stuff going on with her, obviously, there’s a lot of stuff with me,” Henderson said of Megan and Kyle in Season 2. “And then we come back at the end of the day and we’re living together and there’s this interesting, kind of weird dynamic between us because there’s so many things not being said.”

As Kyle obsessively works on his first ever directing project next season, Megan focuses on enacting her secret plan to take the Institute for the Higher Mind down. As fans will remember, Megan vowed to burn the Institute down at the end of the Season 1 finale after being forced to undergo therapy at the facility and discovering the truth behind it. While it remains to be seen how Megan will try to achieve her objective, Evangelista told Variety that the upcoming season will explore whether or not Megan and Kyle’s relationship is strong enough for her to convince him to get on her side.

“The Arrangement” Season 2 premieres on Sunday, March 11 at 9 p.m. EDT on E!