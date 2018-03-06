E! has released two sneak peeks from the upcoming Season 2 premiere of “The Arrangement.”

In the first video, Kyle (Josh Henderson) and Megan (Christine Evangelista) attend their engagement party. But the bride-to-be can’t really enjoy the festivity as memories of her traumatic stint at the Institute for the Higher Mind keep flashing in her mind.

The event also marks the start of the couple’s wedding planning. But unlike most brides-to-be, Megan doesn’t seem to have much say about the preparation for the nuptials, as Terrence (Michael Vartan) appears to have already hired professionals for every aspect of the wedding.

“There’s not a lot of control [coming from Megan’s side],” Evangelista told E! News of how involved her character is with the wedding planning. “I think they (Terrence and his team) have a very specific way they like to do things. They have very specific people that they work with, and that really has nothing to do with Megan’s vision. So the wedding planning in particular is kind of interesting that way because they’re just so many external factors that are beyond Megan’s control with it.”

“It’s supposed to be this really magical, romantic experience and it’s just not,” the actress continued. “It’s this very mathematical thing — contractually obligated, right?”

In the second sneak peek, Kyle opens up to Terrence about the challenges he’s facing with his first ever directing project.

“My problem is guys that have never made a movie before are asking me for script changes,” says Kyle who wants to appear less in the movie so he could focus on directing the flick.

“‘Technicolor Highway’ is not gonna suffer from a little more Kyle West,” Terrence comments.

While that could be true, Kyle says that he wants the film to be a great movie not because he’s in it. “Art is redemption, buddy,” Kyle tells the head of the Institute for the Higher Mind.

“So you think if you make a great movie you’re gonna be able to forgive yourself for your past?” Terrence asks.

“This movie, maybe,” Kyle answers.

In an interview with Variety last November, Henderson said that the film is a “big deal” for Kyle so “he kind of obsesses about it.” Since Kyle and Megan will be in a different mindset in the new season, Henderson said that viewers will see “a lot of separation” between the two. “There’s a lot of stuff going on with her, obviously, there’s a lot of stuff with me, and then we come back at the end of the day and we’re living together and there’s this interesting, kind of weird dynamic between us because there’s so many things not being said,” Henderson said.

“The Arrangement” Season 2 premieres on Sunday, March 11 at 9 p.m. EST on E!