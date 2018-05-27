Alexandra Nea Graham, an Australian artist, recently sketched some images of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Princess Charlotte from the recent royal wedding.

Graham’s artist impressions were based on the photos that were released on May 19. One of her drawings shows Prince Harry and Markle right outside St. George’s Chapel after their wedding ceremony. The royal couple is looking intently into each other’s eyes while holding hands.

“The way he looks at her. The way he holds her hand. The love this couple clearly have for each other has sprinkled a much-needed dose of magical happiness over hearts the world over,” she said.

But other than Markle and Prince Harry, Graham also shared her drawings of the adorable Princess Charlotte waving at the crowd after her mom, Kate Middleton, asked her to.

“I had to sketch everyone’s favorite little Princess. She is looking so adorable in her role of flower girl… and has certainly perfected her confident royal wave! Her beautiful mama so proud at her side,” Graham said.

Meanwhile, the Sydney native also sketched images of some of Prince Harry and Markle’s guests. Abigail Spencer, Janina Gavankar, Amal Clooney, and Lady Kitty Spencer all made her portfolio.

Graham revealed that Clooney’s attire was her favorite. But she also called Spencer a vision.

“I feel like I have been living in a royal wedding bubble these past few days. But it’s been worth it as such fun straying from my to-do list to sketch all these amazing looks,” she said.

Prince Harry and Markle tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19. Their wedding ceremony was attended by approximately 600 guests. Official members of the public were also asked to watch the wedding right outside the church.

After exchanging their “I do’s,” Prince Harry and Markle rode the carriage around Windsor. They also attended a lunch reception at St. George’s Hall that was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

