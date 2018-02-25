The run time for “Avengers: Infinity War” was reportedly revealed, and it looks like the epic finale might be the longest movie from Marvel Studios yet.

ComicBook.com reports that the Philippines movie theater website SM Cinema revealed the run time to be 2 hours and 30 minutes long. That information no longer appears on SM Cinema’s website, which suggests that the “Avengers: Infinity War” run time either isn’t official or is not allowed to be announced yet.

Two and a half hours is pretty standard for a Marvel movie, especially a team-up flick. “Captain America: Civil War” currently holds the title for longest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at 2 hours and 27 minutes, and it also had the most superheroes. “The Avengers” is 2 hours and 23 minutes while “Age of Ultron” is 2 hours and 21 minutes.

Photo: Marvel Studios

While not impossible, it’s unlikely that the movie is exactly 2 hours and 30 minutes. Typically, films do not come in at the exact hour or half hour mark.

Even if the run time was just a placeholder on the website, “Avengers: Infinity War” directors Joe and Anthony Russo have confirmed that the movie will be roughly that length.

“The current cut is over two and a half [hours]… Most of it’s a movie you could show, but there’s still a lot of work left to be done,” Joe Russo told Collider in July. “I still have a couple of scenes that we haven’t finished from ‘Avengers 3’ that I’m shooting in the next few months with my brother, and it’s certainly gonna be a film that lives in the two and a half hour, two and a half hour-plus range.”

It would make sense for “Avengers: Infinity War” to be the longest MCU movie yet. The film is set to tie together all 10 years of Marvel Studios’ films. Thanos will be getting closer to collecting the Infinity Stones, the gems that could give him the power to destroy the universe. It will take all the heroes in the galaxy — including the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Doctor Strange and Spider-Man — to help stop him.

Marvel Studios will likely release the official run time for the movie in April.

“Avengers: Infinity War” hits theaters May 4.