“Avengers: Infinity War” is sure to have plenty of action sequences, and Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at one particular fight sequence.

Stan posted a video to Instagram Monday from a choreography session with Marvel Studios’ stunt team. It looks like Stan is trying to do as much of his own stunt work as possible.

The behind-the-scenes clip doesn’t really give away any “Avengers: Infinity War” spoilers. Stunt choreographer James Young’s team isn’t wearing any costumes, so it isn’t even clear who Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes is fighting. However, it’s a safe bet that they’re somehow working for Thanos (Josh Brolin), the villain who wants to destroy the universe in the new movie.

The video reveals that Bucky won’t just be using his guns. He’ll engage in plenty of hand-to-hand combat. Those fight sequences will likely take place in Wakanda, the country where he last appeared.

The Winter Soldier went back into cryostasis at the end of “Captain America: Civil War” while Shuri (Letitia Wright) figured out how to undo Hydra’s brainwashing. At the end of “Black Panther,” Bucky woke up in Wakanda, where is affectionately referred to as “White Wolf.” It seems he’ll fight alongside his old friends and his new ones in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Photo: Marvel Studios

During a set visit, Stan told reporters that he is happy with Winter Soldier’s journey in “Infinity War.” “It’s certainly been a lot more of a stable situation for my guy, from what we’ve been used to and stuff,” he said (via Screen Rant). “It’s interesting, I’m really still discovering him. You can’t just turn a hard right and everything’s great. I’m still finding it to be honest.”

He added that while Bucky has “definitely” been in therapy since waking up, he still isn’t going to be a happy camper. “I’ll tell you, in the ten pages that I was allowed to read, I didn’t see that,” Stan told reporters when asked if he’d be more “peppy and perky.”

Of course, the “Avengers: Infinity War” script is being kept top secret, even from the actors, so he could perk up eventually. “For the other – I don’t know – 90 to 100 pages that are in this film, that I did not read, I have no idea,” Stan said.

“Avengers: Infinity War” hits theaters April 27.