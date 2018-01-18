“The Bachelor” Arie Luyendyk Jr. will say goodbye to two more women on next week’s Season 22 installment. ABC has revealed episode 4 will showcase two one-on-one dates, one group date and a “surprising decision” by this year’s lead.

One-On-One Dates

Viewers will watch as Seinne gets alone time with Arie. Her outing comes after getting no dates with the former race car driver in episode 3. After the entire house leaves the Bachelor mansion, Arie will take Seinne to Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Reality Steve reports the date also included a concert at the Hard Rock Casino in Las Vegas and ended with the reality star getting a rose from Arie.

Photo: ABC

After weeks of intriguing Arie, Bekah M. will also get a solo date in episode 4. While the two will enjoy a romantic horseback ride through the mountains of Lake Tahoe, their date won’t be completely stress-frees. ABC’s synopsis reveals Arie will “learn a closely guarded secret about Bekah that might put an end to the couple’s possible happy ending.” Could her secret be about her age?

Group Date

Several of the women venture into the wildness with Arie for a survival-themed date. Thankfully the girls will get learning some survival skills because it has been revealed that Krystal, who has been named one of this year’s villains, “ramps up the drama” when she notices Arie giving the other women attention.

“At the after party, Krystal is still on the rampage confronting two ladies whom she feels ‘bullied’ her earlier and planning her revenge,” ABC has teased.

Who Will Be Eliminated?

Photo: ABC

The end of the episode will see two eliminations. Reality Steve has reported that Caroline and Brittany T., who was initially rumored to be leaving in episode 3, will get the boot. ABC has announced that one contestant will “plead her case” during the rose ceremony in an effort to convince Arie to let her stay. It’s unclear who will beg, but the move will upset “the rest of the women.”

“The Bachelor” Season 22, episode 4 airs Monday, Jan. 22, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.