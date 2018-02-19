Don’t be surprised if Arie says the “L” word to some of his final four come Monday’s installment of “The Bachelor.”

Episode 8 of Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season will see him travel to his four remaining contestant’s hometowns where he’ll meet their families and get one step closer to handing out his final rose. The hometown dates typically see contestants reveal their true feelings to their season’s suitor -- usually saying “I love you” with no response given by the lead -- but it appears Arie may change things up.

“I told more than one person that I was in love and it made it hard for me. I think that I didn’t really expect that,” Arie previously admitted to ABC News. “I didn’t know that I had that capacity to love more than one person at a time and I think that’s something that some of the bachelors go through and it’s difficult. But I’m glad that I left myself open and got to experience that, for sure.”

Photo: ABC

Luckily for Arie, it doesn’t appear there are any rules against the ABC series’ stars revealing their true feelings to contestants.

While it is unusual for “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette” to drop the “L” bomb prior to the season finale, Season 20 star Ben Higgins revealed there are no real rules against sharing your feelings prior to the season closer.

After telling two of his contestants -- Lauren Bushnell and JoJo Fletcher -- he loved them during his season, the reality personality said he wasn’t advised of any rules against doing so before signing onto the show.

“I don’t know of a rule book, maybe there is one, maybe fans out there are hiding...I keep hearing he broke all the rules. I didn’t know there were rules to this,” Higgins told E! Online at the time.

“Maybe I’m confused, but when I started this experience no one gave me a playbook or rules to follow,” he added. “They say, ‘Do this how you think you should do this,’ and you don’t always know the best answer to questions and sometimes you do develop feelings you don’t expect. What I committed to was expressing those feelings, but no one ever said, ‘Don’t do that, don’t do this!’”

Monday’s Season 22, episode 8 will see Arie spend one-on-one time with contestants Tia, Becca K., Lauren B., and Kendall. The installment will end with a tense rose ceremony and one woman’s elimination.

“Arie returns to Los Angeles for his biggest rose ceremony yet, but he is more confused than ever,” ABC’s synopsis for the hometown dates episode teases.

“His feelings are more intense, and he can imagine each woman as his wife. He has no idea who he will let go. After finally gathering his nerve, he does something totally unexpected, leaving one woman shocked and devastated. Her heartbreak forces him to re-examine his decision.”

While Arie’s winner has yet to be officially revealed, details surrounding the season finale, and the happenings after filming wrapped, have leaked.

“The Bachelor” airs Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.