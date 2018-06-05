Monday night’s “The Bachelorette” saw the first fight of Season 14. The incident showed contestants Lincoln and Connor go head-to-head after a photo of Becca and Lincoln was put on display during a group date. While Lincoln was left in tears after the altercation and Connor was the one who received a stern talking to from the ABC lead after throwing the photo in the pool, spoilers indicate Lincoln could very well end up being of the Season 14 villains.

It appears Lincoln’s downfall will begin in episode 6. The installment will take the remaining nine contestants to Richmond, Virginia. There Lincoln, Colton, Garrett, Chris, Wills, Blake and Connor will take part in a group date that has the men answering questions about Becca and “pleading their case” as to why they are the “best fit” for her, according to Reality Steve. The date will take a turn when it comes a “Chris vs. Lincoln” battle, the blog reports, saying, “These two did not like each other and went at it.”

The drama occurred after Chris was reportedly slammed by many of the men for trying to leave a group date in an earlier episode due to his belief he wasn’t getting enough time with Becca. Because of this, Lincoln is said to have told Chris that Becca “would only be into him if she were a lesbian because of Chris’ girl body, called him a woman, said he needed a tampon and also called him a fat [expletive].”

Photo: ABC

In retaliation, Chris is reported to have told Lincoln he wanted to go on a 2-on-1 date with him because it would be an “easy road,” accused Lincoln of taking steroids, and alleged that he, as well as another contestant, talked poorly about Becca behind her back.

While Chris and Lincoln were both involved in the argument, the group date after party is said to have led to Chris’ elimination. Lincoln, however, did not last much longer. Episode 6’s rose ceremony will see the elimination of Lincoln and Connor.

Photo: ABC

It appears Lincoln’s behavior was making headlines even before the season started. In April, it was rumored on Reddit that “The Bachelorette” star was infamous for defecating on the floor of a gym where he used to work “because he thoughts toilets were unsanitary.” Life & Style and Reality Steve have since reported that sources have confirmed to them that the rumors are true.

“Yes, it’s completely disgusting. And yes, since that story ran, I’ve had THREE Oracle employees that worked with him in the Burlington, MA office email me personally and confirm that this is true,” Reality Steve reported Monday.

“So from people who worked with him, they still don’t understand his motivation for it (one said it might’ve been a germ thing, and one suggested because Lincoln is in such great shape it could have something to do with fitness), but he would build his 'nest,' defecate on that nest, then pick that up and flush it down the toilet. Whew. And until I heard that, I thought he just did it on the nest and left it for the janitors to pick up.”

Lincoln’s elimination is not the only spoiler for “The Bachelorette” Season 14 we have available. Find out who Becca’s final four are HERE and who her winner is HERE.

“The Bachelorette” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.