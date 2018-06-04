“The Bachelorette” Season 14 is just beginning, but there are already spoilers regarding who star Becca Kufrin ends up with and who her final four are. Ahead of episode 2 of the ABC dating series, check out what we know about Becca’s hometown dates this season.

As usual, infamous “Bachelorette” and “Bachelor” spoiler blogger Reality Steve has uncovered who Becca’s final four guys are. The site reports that in episode 8, the hometown dates will see Becca visit the family’s of contestants Jason Tartick, Blake Horstmann, Colton Underwood and Garrett Yrigoyen.

First up will be Jason, and the 29-year-old Corporate Banker will take this season’s leading lady to Buffalo, New York, for his hometown date. The outing will show the pair ice-skate and compete in a wing-eating contest. Video from the contest shows one attendee telling Jason to “put a wing on it.” Reality Steve reports Jason’s parents live in Charlotte, so the home Becca visits isn’t actually theirs but a “local guy who had zero ties to the family.”

Next up will be Blake, 28, who is reported to be Becca’s ultimate runner-up. The two will visit Bailey, Colorado, for their date. Their outing consisted of the pair enjoying a concert from Betty Who alongside fans of the show. At one point, the two kissed onstage as the crowd cheered.

(SPOILER): Is this their prom picture? pic.twitter.com/7dafm90KWa — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 21, 2018

The third date will take Becca to Aurora, Colorado, to visit Colton’s parents. Photos from the occasion show the two shopping at a local marketplace and purchasing children’s clothing.

The last hometown date Becca reportedly filmed was with her rumored winner Garrett, 29. The date, which took place on April 14 in Manteca, California, will follow the pair as they visit his former high school and a farm owned by his parents. The blog reports that during the date, the couple met the Mayor of Manteca and were awarded “a key to the city.” Of course, the date also included a lot of public displays of affection, as seen below.

(SPOILER): Kissing, kissing, kissing and then more kissing pic.twitter.com/ctoc77IGoo — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 24, 2018

“The Bachelorette” continues Monday, June 4, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo: ABC