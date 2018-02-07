A bakery in Maple Grove, Minnesota, made headlines after creating a custom cake that was mistaken for female genitalia on social media.

Nadia Cakes, an award-winning cupcake shop and custom cake studio that boasts three locations, took to Facebook Jan. 27 to share a photo of its new "beautiful geode rock cake." The pale pink vanilla cake is iced with vanilla buttercream and it features various shades of pink-colored rock candy between the treat's opening, which is decorated in gold around the seemingly large gap's lining.

The bakery's post pulled in more than 7,000 likes and over 28,000 shares. However, the post's 10,000-plus comments are what led the bakery to deem their customers as "50 percent rock enthusiasts and 50 percent perverts."

One commenter who claimed to be a midwife insisted "that is a vulva plain and clear...just vagazzled." Several other Facebook users, however, echoed another user's belief that "this gives a whole new meaning to 'don't stick your finger in the cake.'"

After receiving overwhelming feedback about the custom cake's seemingly explicit appearance, Nadia Cakes addressed commenters.

"Guys, have you seen the mad skills of our cake design team? If we made a vagina cake, you wouldn't be saying 'OMG, that cake is a vagina,'" Nadia Cakes wrote on Facebook. "You'd be saying 'That vagina is a CAKE?!'"

The shop even claimed that this issue was acknowledged in a staff meeting, saying: "Well, once again we've underestimated our customer's ability to see genitals in our baked goods. Let's put that cute mushroom cake we had planned in the 'do not make' file."

The pink geode rock cake has spiked sales at Nadia Cakes by nearly 25 percent, said bakery owner and founder Abby Jimenez.

"I didn't see the vagina when the staff sent me the cake to post. It wasn't until customers pointed it out that I kinda tipped my head and said 'Oh yeah,'" Jimenez told International Business Times. "I've had good fun with this and the staff thinks it's a hoot. Business has been up by about 25 percent."

"We've always been a busy bakery but I think people love our sense of humor and it's making them want to further support us," she added.

The pink geode rock cake is only available to purchase for $65 through the company's Maple Grove location.

Photo: Nadia Cakes/Facebook